21,900 citizens of Armenia receive Russian citizenship in 6 months

21,900 citizens of Armenia have received Russian citizenship in six months.
It is almost 7.8 thousand people (or 1.6 times!) more than last year.
In the IMF rating of countries by GDP per capita (purchasing power parity) Russia last year ranked 48th, and Armenia - 88th. In January-April, real wages in Russia increased on an annualized basis by 2.9%, while in Armenia they fell by 1%. The average pension in Russia is now about $ 200, and in Armenia, at the end of last year, it does not even reach the level of $ 90.