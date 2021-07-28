News
Wednesday
July 28
News
Armenian Defense Ministry reveals names of heroically killed soldiers
Armenian Defense Ministry reveals names of heroically killed soldiers
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the course of the measures taken in response to the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the night of July 28, Senior Lieutenant Hayk Gevorgyan, privates Koryun Harutyunyan and David Kocharian were killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry shares the bitterness of the loss and expresses condolences to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the dead servicemen.

Three more servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia received gunshot wounds during the hostilities. Information about their health condition will be provided a little later.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
