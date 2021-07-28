News
Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses
Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte says France is ready to consider all the applications that Yerevan addresses to France.

According to him, certain realities need to be taken into consideration.

“For instance, France and Armenia are not members of the same military alliance. Our [France’s] objective is not to prepare the country for war. Our role is avoiding a conflict and launching a political process, which will allow to eventually solve all the problematic issues in the region,” he added.
