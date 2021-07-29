News
Thursday
July 29
News
Karabakh MFA: Visits of foreign officials to occupied territories of Artsakh are gross violation of international law
Karabakh MFA: Visits of foreign officials to occupied territories of Artsakh are gross violation of international law
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We reiterate the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan's attempts to consolidate the illegal occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh, which were seized as a result of the 44-day aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan with the direct participation of Turkey and international terrorists in September 2020. Any actions aimed at making legitimate the results of the violations of international law and the illegal use of armed forces should be strongly condemned. This is stated in the press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), which also reads as follows:

“One of such blatant examples of Baku's policy of creating the basis for recognizing its illegal actions as an acceptable norm is the visit of the chairmen of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan to the town of Shoushi, which is under temporary Azerbaijani occupation.

We consider it necessary to note the unacceptability and provocative nature of such visits by officials of Azerbaijan and other countries to the occupied territories of the Republic of Artsakh, as they are a gross violation of international law, a challenge to the civilized world and aim to exclude the possibility of creating prerequisites for a comprehensive settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict.

We reiterate the inviolability of the position of the Republic of Artsakh that the restoration of the territorial integrity and acquisition of international legal personality by Artsakh are indispensable conditions for achieving a comprehensive settlement of the conflict and establishing lasting peace in the region.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
