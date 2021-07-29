Armenia Ombudsman says residents of certain villages of Gegharkunik Province don't have drinking and irrigation water

The Azerbaijani authorities are directly responsible for the damages caused to the borderline residents, for violating the right of servicemen protecting the peaceful population to life by killing them and for causing harm to health through the committal of acts that are prohibited by international law. This is stated in the statement issued by Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

“Due to the real criminal acts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the residents of villages have been deprived of grazing fields, grasslands and arable fields.

For instance, Azerbaijani Armed Forces are physically present on the territories of 500 hectares of grazing field, 500 hectares of grassland and 20 hectares of arable land in Kut village. In Norabak village, they are present on the territory of at least 1,000 hectares of grazing field, 200 hectares of grassland and 25 hectares of arable land.

Moreover, they also aren’t able to use the lands located right in front of these territories since they are under the target of Azerbaijanis.

The residents of Jaghatsadzor, Geghamabak and Norabak villages don’t have drinking water or irrigation water. The problem is that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are present in the territories of water basins and rivulets from which the drinking water and irrigation water are formed.

On June 5, 80 large cattle were stolen in Kut village and were never returned to their owners, and four of them were killed. We’re talking about cattle that belonged to five families.

Due to shootings, the rights of the employees of Sotk gold mine are violated on a regular basis, and damage is caused to the mining company’s entrepreneurial activities.

All this means that, in addition to security, the people face serious social issues.

The peaceful and normal lives of people have been completely undermined everywhere.

The Azerbaijanis’ gunshots are prevented due to the preventative gunshots fired by the Armed Forces of Armenia.

The Human Rights Defender visited along with head of Geghamasar village Hakob Avetyan, the heads of Kut and Norabak villages, as well as a representative of the regional governor’s office of Gegharkunik Province.

The results of the visit will be presented to international organizations (United Nations, Council of Europe, European Union, etc.), as well as the relevant state bodies of Armenia,” he wrote.