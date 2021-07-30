Philippine President fully re-establishes key military treaty with US

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has reinstated an important pact regulating the U.S. military presence in the Philippines, overturning a decision that has sparked growing concern in Washington and Manila, Reuters reported.
The agreement provides rules for the rotation of thousands of US troops in the Philippines and from the Philippines to conduct military exercises.
Philippine Defense Secretary said he was not sure why Duterte changed his mind, he made his decision after meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Manila.
The Philippines is a treaty ally of the United States, and several military agreements depend on the VFA.
Duterte has pledged to end the treaty after the United States denied a visa to a Filipino senator who is an ally of the president.
For the United States, the ability to rotate troops is important not only for protecting the Philippines, but also strategically when it comes to countering China in the region.