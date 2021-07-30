News
Russia MFA calls on Yerevan and Baku to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of situation
Russia MFA calls on Yerevan and Baku to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is seriously concerned about the recent armed incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which caused human casualties. This is stated in the statement issued by Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Press at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Bikantov.

“We express condolences to the families of the victims, recovery to those who were affected and injured. Unfortunately, the situation on the border remains tense. We call on the sides to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of the situation. We call on resolving the issues politically and diplomatically. Russia is ready to provide necessary support to resolve the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the future as well. We intend to work actively to turn the South Caucasus into a safe and prospering zone, taking into consideration the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021,” the statement also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
