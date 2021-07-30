Turkologist: US House of Representatives adoption of the Pallone Amendment is of major significance for Armenia

Adoption of the Pallone Amendment is of major significance for Armenia. This is what Turkologist Ruben Safrastyan told reporters today, commenting on US Congressman Frank Pallone’s proposal to end military aid to Azerbaijan.
According to Safrastyan, this is a signal showing that the US is revisiting its stance on relations with Azerbaijan.
The analyst also stated that the decision of the Senate and the Biden administration on this issue is of great significance. “Taking into consideration several reasons, the Congress objectively assesses the situation and Azerbaijan’s behavior, but, unfortunately, it’s not always that the White House responds to the signals,” Safrastyan clarified.