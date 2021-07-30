Digest: Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Armenia, MEPs condemn Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 30.07.21:
- The Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted on Friday to a provocation in the Nakhchivan direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Azerbaijani units opened fire from sniper rifles and small arms of various caliber at Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh area.
By retaliatory actions, the opponent's fire was suppressed. There are no casualties from the Armenian side.
- The Armenian defense ministry said Armenia had shot down the Azerbaijani UAV near the Gegharkunik province near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Later the defense ministry shared photos of the downed UAV.
“The Armenian Armed Forces are fully fulfilling the tasks assigned to it,” the Defense Ministry said.
- Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, MEP Andrey Kovatchev, and the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan, MEP Željana Zovko, have issued a joint statement on the deadly clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
MEPs have condemned Azerbaijani claims on the Armenian territory.
“Unfortunately, this is just the latest in a series of incidents or provocations over the last months, including violations of the inter-state border that began with the incursion of Azerbaijani troops into Armenian territory on 12 May,” the statement reads.
- The Co-Chairs call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation immediately, refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions and implement fully their commitments under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements.
The Co-Chairs view with concern recent incidents along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reports of casualties and the loss of life. The Co-Chairs reiterate the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict and urge the parties to return to negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairs as soon as possible.
- In Armenia, 264 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, bringing the total number to 229,867.
In fact, 4,437 persons are currently being treated.
219,701 people have recovered, 4,608 patients died.