Armenian defense ministry shares new photos: Azerbaijani UAV shot down

The Armenian Defense Ministry shared photos of the downed Azerbaijani UAV.
From 23:00 on July 29, attempts to penetrate UAVs into the airspace of Armenia were recorded in the Gegharkunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. As a result of the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces air defense units, all attempts were thwarted. In particular, the UAV, which is in service with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, was shot down, the part of which fell 3.5 km north of the village of Vanevan, Gegharkunik region.
“Once again, we urge the Armenian media and users of social networks not to disseminate unverified, moreover, deliberately distorted information that causes panic, and to be guided only by the official messages of the Ministry of Defense. The Armenian Armed Forces are fully fulfilling the tasks assigned to it,” the Defense Ministry said.