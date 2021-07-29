News
ՀայEngРусTür
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation immediately
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Co-Chairs call upon Armenia and Azerbaijan to de-escalate the situation immediately, refrain from provocative rhetoric and actions, and implement fully their commitments under the November 9 statement and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements. This is stated in the statement issued by the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group which also reads as follows:

"The Co-Chairs view with concern recent incidents along the Armenia - Azerbaijan border, including reports of casualties and the loss of life. The Co-Chairs reiterate the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining core substantive issues of the conflict and urge the parties to return to negotiations under the auspices of the Co-Chairs as soon as possible. They reiterate their proposal to organize direct bilateral consultations under their auspices, in order for the sides to review and agree jointly upon a structured agenda, reflecting their priorities, without preconditions.  

The Co-Chairs reconfirm their strong support for the ongoing efforts of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and his team."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
