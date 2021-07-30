Armenia acting PM considers Azerbaijan's practice inadmissible during talk with ICRC President

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today had a telephone conversation with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Mauer. As reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Government of Armenia, Pashinyan highly appreciated the efforts of the ICRC to resolve the issues related to the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan and solve other humanitarian issues that exist in the region.
“The acting Prime Minister stressed the importance of the speedy return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons as an urgent issue. Nikol Pashinyan called the interlocutor’s attention to the fact that Azerbaijan has started holding trials by launching sham criminal cases against Armenian captives and the fact that the country is concealing the exact number of persons in captivity. Nikol Pashinyan considered Azerbaijan’s practice inadmissible and viewed it as a blatant and gross violation of international humanitarian law.
Mr. Maurer assured that his organization will continue to make efforts to solve the humanitarian issues.
The interlocutors attached importance to the strengthening and deepening of cooperation between the two countries on institutional foundations. An agreement was reached to intensify the existing relations and make the contacts periodic,” the press release reads.