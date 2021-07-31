US military assists damage Israeli tanker with oil products

The U.S. Navy assists an Israeli oil tanker attacked off the coast of Oman. The vessel was most likely hit by a drone strike, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the Navy.
Japanese-owned Liberian-flagged vessel The Mercer Street is currently escorting USS Ronald Reagan, US Central Command said in a statement.
US Navy explosives specialists are on board to make sure there is no danger to the crew and are ready to help investigate the attack, said Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East and Central Asia.
American and European sources familiar with intelligence reports said Iran was their prime suspect in the incident.