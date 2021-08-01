News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
USD
486.24
EUR
578.33
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.24
EUR
578.33
RUB
6.66
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

YouTube said it banned Sky News Australia from uploading new content for one week, citing concerns about Covid-19 disinformation, AFP reported.

The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by Rupert Murdoch's TV channel, which has significant influence on the Internet.

In the latest video, uploaded three days ago, one of the hosts argued that the lockdown in Australia had failed and criticized government officials for extending the quarantine.

The channel, owned by a subsidiary of Murdoch's News Corp, has 1.86 million YouTube subscribers.

Sky News confirmed the temporary ban and a spokesman said, "We are serious about our commitment to meeting editorial and community expectations."

YouTube has a "three strikes" policy for violations, with the first resulting in a weekly suspension, the second resulting in a two-week ban, and the third leading to a complete removal from the platform.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New surge in COVID-19 incidence expected in Canada
The danger of a new surge is expected despite the high vaccination rate...
 No COVID-19 new cases reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,946 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country...
 229 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
4,612 persons are currently being treated (up by 74 per day)...
 Karabakh reports 2 cases of coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccinations are being conducted by...
 243 new cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia
In fact, 4,511 persons are currently being...
 Lithuania to transfer doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Armenia
The Lithuanian government on Wednesday confirmed the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos