YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation

YouTube said it banned Sky News Australia from uploading new content for one week, citing concerns about Covid-19 disinformation, AFP reported.
The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by Rupert Murdoch's TV channel, which has significant influence on the Internet.
In the latest video, uploaded three days ago, one of the hosts argued that the lockdown in Australia had failed and criticized government officials for extending the quarantine.
The channel, owned by a subsidiary of Murdoch's News Corp, has 1.86 million YouTube subscribers.
Sky News confirmed the temporary ban and a spokesman said, "We are serious about our commitment to meeting editorial and community expectations."
YouTube has a "three strikes" policy for violations, with the first resulting in a weekly suspension, the second resulting in a two-week ban, and the third leading to a complete removal from the platform.