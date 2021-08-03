Armenia President congratulates new parliamentary speaker

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today held a phone talk with newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, as reported the press service of the President of Armenia.
The head of state congratulated Simonyan on being elected parliamentary speaker and wished him success. He also underscored the major role that the parliament plays as a state institution and voiced hope that the National Assembly of the eighth convocation will help solve the issues and challenges facing the country through its activities.