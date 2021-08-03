Digest: Pashinyan appointed Armenian PM, Armenia confirms over 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 03.08.21:
- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Nikol Pashinyan as PM.
Sarkissian held a telephone talk with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today. He congratulated the PM on his appointment to the post of Armenian Prime Minister.
Armen Sarkissian has also appointed Mher Grigoryan as Deputy Prime Minister. Meanwhile, six ministers have been appointed to the government: Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, Minister of Emergency Situations, Minister of Economy, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Justice.
- Ruben Rubinyan was elected as one of the three vice-speakers of the Armenian parliament.
70 deputies voted for Rubinyan by the results of the secret ballot. The ruling party has 71 MPs in parliament.
The factions of the "Armenia" and "I have the honor" blocs boycotted the voting on the election of the vice-speaker of the parliament. The National Assembly is to elect two more vice-speakers.
- Today, from 11:20 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, firing at Armenian military posts in Yeraskh village, and starting from 2:30 p.m. — in Kut village with firearms of various calibers, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The adversary stopped firing after counteractions of the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia. The Armenian side doesn’t have victims.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Armenia has reached 230,713.
A total of 4,681 people are now being treated, 220,289 people recovered.
The death toll has reached 4,621 patients.
- Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov (63 kg) got a landslide victory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
European champion of 2018, winner of the European Games of 2019, bronze medalist of the European Championship (2018, 2019) in the quarterfinals faced the representative of Uzbekistan, champion of Asia 2017, bronze medalist of the 2015 World Championship Elnur Abduraimov and won 5-0.
Bachkov reached the semifinals and secured himself at least a bronze medal.
In the semifinals, his rival will be Keyshawn Davis, US.