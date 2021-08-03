News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province
Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badashkhan Zohouri and Military Attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin today visited Gegharkunik Province of Armenia along with representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

As reported the Ministry of Defense, commander of a military formation, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan told the Ambassador about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after which a visit was organized to the Verin Shorzha sector of the border.

Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern about the continuation of the border disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and underscored the need for the restraint of both sides and peaceful settlement of the disputes between the two countries. He also expressed condolences to the families of the servicemen who died during the recent clashes.

Clarifying the need for all sides to respect the internationally recognized borders, Ambassador Zohouri stated that the ensuring of longstanding peace in the South Caucasus is in the interests of the peoples of the region and expressed the willingness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the establishment of durable peace in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh
According to him, a country needs to have ensured...
 Appeal of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh to international community and PACE
Non-governmental organizations of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh for the protection of the rights of the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh appeal...
 Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases
According to the MP, Azerbaijan is trying to undermine regional stability...
 Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling
According to the Armenian Investigative Committee...
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Azerbaijan will continue its actions, and it will...
 Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
Since the truce, the remains of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos