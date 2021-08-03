Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badashkhan Zohouri and Military Attache of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia, Colonel Bahman Sadeghin today visited Gegharkunik Province of Armenia along with representatives of the Ministry of Defense.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, commander of a military formation, Major General Arayik Harutyunyan told the Ambassador about the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, after which a visit was organized to the Verin Shorzha sector of the border.
Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern about the continuation of the border disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan and underscored the need for the restraint of both sides and peaceful settlement of the disputes between the two countries. He also expressed condolences to the families of the servicemen who died during the recent clashes.
Clarifying the need for all sides to respect the internationally recognized borders, Ambassador Zohouri stated that the ensuring of longstanding peace in the South Caucasus is in the interests of the peoples of the region and expressed the willingness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the establishment of durable peace in the region.