Armenia premier introduces newly appointed defense minister to MOD staff and army's top officers

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today introduced the staff of the Ministry of Defense and the top officers of the Armed Forces to newly appointed Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan, as reported the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Pashinyan expressed gratitude to ex-minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan for his work and congratulated Karapetyan on being appointed minister.
The premier mentioned that, like Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Arshak Karapetyan is also assuming office in an extremely difficult situation.