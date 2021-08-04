News
'Armenia' bloc MP: Demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan dangerous in current conditions
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the current conditions, demarcation and delimitation of the borders with Azerbaijan is dangerous for both Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. This is what leader of the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan said during a discussion on the nomination of one of the deputy parliamentary speakers held as part of today’s special session of the newly elected National Assembly.

According to Ohanyan, there are no conditions for demarcation and delimitation of the borders since the process needs to begin when all the conditions for maintenance of peace are created. “Demarcation and delimitation imply recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and this poses a direct threat to Nagorno-Karabakh. This can’t be done hastily,” he clarified.
