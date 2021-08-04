Journalists meet with Armenia Parliament Speaker, share their comments on the restrictions against them

Several media representatives today met with Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan to discuss the new decision that the parliament has adopted to set restrictions on the movement of media representatives in the parliament building.
According to Armenpress news agency, the journalists, who will be deprived of the opportunity to go up to the lodge of the sessions hall of the National Assembly or move around in the hallways, presented their demands, expressed their views and listened to the parliamentary speaker to understand the reason for the restrictions.
The journalists informed that the meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere and that the parliamentary speaker said the need for restrictions is due to security and the organizing of activities.
In response, the journalists stated that security needs to be organized properly, but not by obstructing the work of journalists.
The mass media representatives who presented the results of the meeting, also stated that Simonyan had asked them for three to four days to explore their observations and promised to hold a broader discussion.