Situation is tense in Armenia's Zolakar, police continue to apprehend village council's employees

The situation in Zolakar village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia is tense again as police officers continue to apprehend employees of the village council, Yerkir Media TV reports. The television station has also released a video.
While being apprehended, one of the employees started feeling bad and was in need of paramedics.
The residents of Zolakar are against the acting head of the village appointed by the regional governor.
According to them, former head of the village Arman Ghazaryan, who is also a member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc, did a lot for the village, and they don’t accept the acting head of the village as a replacement.
On July 27 and 28, police officers apprehended the employees of the village council who had protested against the appointment of the new head of the village.