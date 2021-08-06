Over 70 Democratic congressmen urge Biden to once and for all close Guantanamo Bay

More than 70 Democratic congressmen have called on President Joe Biden to once and for all close Guantanamo Bay prison, The Hill reported.
The Biden administration said it intends to close the infamous facility, launching a National Security Council review earlier this year to explore ways to close it.
But Biden faces the same major obstacle that prevented former President Barack Obama from closing the prison: a ban passed by Congress on the transfer of Guantanamo detainees to the United States.
The anticipated FY2022 Defense Spending Bill in the House of Representatives will lift the ban. But the defense policy bill passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee last month will keep it. Although Democrats control both houses of Congress, a small majority will make it difficult to lift the ban.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration repatriated a detainee in Morocco last month and said it will transfer anyone who qualifies.
Of the 39 detainees still at Guantanamo, 10 have been released pending security agreements with host countries.
Legislators also noted that they are ready to work with you to remove barriers to closure.