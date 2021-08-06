Armenia ruling majority MP: Russian border guards might be deployed in other parts of Tavush Province as well

The deployment of Russian border guards in Voskepar village is being carried out in order to ensure Armenia’s border security. This is what deputy of the ruling “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Artur Hovhannisyan said during an interview on Armenian Public Television.

According to him, Azerbaijan is leading a destructive policy by making provocations, and its troops have been in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia for a long time already.

“Based on this logic, within the scope of cooperation with Armenia’s partner, border guards have been deployed, and they may be deployed in other sectors of Tavush Province soon,” the ruling faction’s MP said.

Asked on what legal-contractual basis Russian border guards are being deployed in Tavush Province and if this concerns the Armenian-Russian treaty signed in 1997, the MP said there can’t be shady treaties or agreements.

“If there is a new treaty on Armenian-Russian relations, everyone in Armenia will know about it. The deployment of border guards serves as a guarantee for ensuring security on Armenia’s borders,” he said, adding that he doesn’t know how Baku will react to the deployment of the border guards.

“Azerbaijan is doing everything it can to lead the peace agenda to failure by constantly talking about the corridor, but Armenia has declared over and over again that there is no such thing as a corridor and that the Azerbaijani troops need to leave the territory of Armenia for effective delimitation and demarcation. So, Azerbaijan’s possible reactions are unpredictable due to its destructive policy,” Hovhannisyan added.