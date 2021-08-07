Turkish authorities detain woman for speaking out against minister of forestry

Police in Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla detained a woman protesting against forestry minister Bekir Pakdemirli, Ahval reports.
A woman protested against Pakdemirli during his visit to a village hit by wildfires, demanding that the government resign.
“He's coming only now. We waited for you until 4:30 am, where were the helicopters? People lost everything in the fire. We fought fire in the mountains until dawn. Aren't you ashamed?” She said.
The minister left the area shortly thereafter.
Pakdemirli said authorities have extinguished 191 fires, while 13 fires are ongoing in six provinces as of Thursday.
The fire killed at least eight people.