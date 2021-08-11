News
Wednesday
August 11
News
Wednesday
August 11
Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers
Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – Two sappers were injured Wednesday while conducting engineering study in Nor Shen village of Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh); and according to preliminary information, from the explosion of a cluster bomb. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

These sappers were ambulanced to the Republican Medical Center in Stepanakert, and their health condition is assesses as satisfactory.

One of the sappers was taken to the Martuni regional medical center; he is in severe but stable condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
