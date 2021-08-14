News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.26
EUR
578.31
RUB
6.7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year
Armenia banks’ loans decrease by 3.3% in 1 year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Analytics

By Aram Achemyan

According to the Statistical Committee of Armenia, as of May 2021, the loans provided by the country’s commercial banks have amounted to 4 trillion 13 billion drams, which has decreased by 3.3% compared to the previous year, and by 1.9%—compared to March 2021. If this decline continues in the coming months, it can be concluded that providing loans has become problematic for both banks and people in Armenia.

By the way, the amount of loans given to people from Armenia’s commercial banks has increased fivefold in the last 12 years.

As for loan interest rates in Armenia, they initially showed a downward trend between 2017 and 2021, but then stabilization, which is mainly due to competition in the country’s banking system.

During this period, the number of customers of Armenia’s commercial banks also showed an upward trend, in particular, compared to 2017, in 2021 the respective growth was 25.6%.

In the current economic conditions, the formation of a competitive economy, the increase of investment activity, the growth of peoples' welfare, as well as the stability of the situation in the financial and banking spheres are among the key issues for Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank wins “Domestic Retail Bank of the Year – Armenia” award at ABF Retail Banking Awards 2021
During the global crisis, when, due to the pandemic, we all found ourselves in a new reality...
 Armenia President meets with Japan Bank for International Cooperation Executive Managing Director
Sarkissian and Maeda discussed issues on...
 Ameriabank. The Largest Taxpayer among Armenian Banks according to the Results of the Second Quarter of 2021
Ameriabank ranks 12th on the list of 1000 largest taxpayers published by the Tax Service of the RA...
 Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia
As mentioned by the organizers, this year was special, as they registered a record number of pitches for the Awards for Excellence...
 IDBank's Visa Digital card: another key to online and contactless payments
Virtual cards are issued online and, in terms of their functionality, are analogous to plastic cards…
 Moody's revised the Outlook on Ameriabank to Stable
Ameriabank will sustain the improvements in its solvency and that the Bank's asset quality and capital will remain stable...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos