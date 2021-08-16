Pashinyan: New cases of coronavirus increased in Armenia by 35% in one week

YEREVAN. – A consultation chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place Monday, during which the coronavirus situation in Armenia, preventive measures, and the vaccination process were discussed, the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am..

PM Pashinyan referred to the epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia, saying, ''Dear colleagues, last week, compared to the previous week, we had an increase of about 35% in new cases of the novel coronavirus; it is obvious that we have growth dynamics. Now our goal is to first understand the current situation, exchange ideas and listen to suggestions on what to do next, as well as discuss the dynamics of vaccinations and our future plans. We will first listen to the Minister of Health, after which we will exchange ideas,'' the premier stated.

According to him, the analysis of the statistics shows that the epidemic situation caused by the coronavirus in Armenia intensifies, and the control over the observance of anti-epidemic rules should be tightened. In particular, the control over the wearing of masks in closed areas should be tightened, and the relevant bodies should carry out active work. Nikol Pashinyan noted that maximum efforts should be made to keep the epidemic situation under control to avoid the need for a lockdown, as is currently done in different countries.

Based on the results of the discussion, the head of the Armenian government issued instructions to the officials in charge.