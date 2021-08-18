Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan

YEREVAN. – We attach importance to having a developing and taxable economy, which will generate the resources necessary for the security of Armenia and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], to ensure a normal life. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this Wednesday while presenting the 2021-2026 program of the government of Armenia.
"Such resources can be ensured only by high-tech, industrial, productive, export-oriented, competitive and inclusive economy meeting with high environmental standards. Improving the social situation of citizens, social stability, the existence of effective healthcare and anti-epidemic systems are of key importance for internal security," Pashinyan added.
According to the Prime Minister, Armenian government's economic targets by the year 2026 are to increase the minimum average annual GDP growth rate to 7%, in favorable external economic conditions—to 9%, to increase the fund of non-government sector wages of the formal sector and other equivalent payments to 25% of the GDP, and to ensure an unemployment rate of less than 10% in Armenia.