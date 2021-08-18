News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.08
EUR
575.35
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country
EU says Turkey will "play a very important role" in dealing with wave of Afghans fleeing country
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey will “play a very important role” in dealing with the wave of Afghans fleeing their country and preventing them from reaching Europe, European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 18, Duvar English reported.

Speaking to Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE, Borrell said the EU will have to work closely with countries on the route between Afghanistan and Europe to “avoid a humanitarian crisis,” noting that Turkey will be particularly important.

“There will be a lot of Afghans trying to bypass Turkey for Europe. On this occasion, Turkey will play a very important role,” he said.

Ever since the United States announced its intention to pull out its troops from Afghanistan in September, Turkey has been receiving an influx of migrants from Afghanistan. Now that Afghanistan is under the Taliban’s control, Turkey and EU member states fear that the chaos in Afghanistan will make Afghans escape the country in an attempt to save themselves from the Taliban’s cruel power.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament President: EU must receive Afghan refugees
Yesterday the Taliban declared that...
 EU says will work with Taliban only if human rights are respected
Borrell called on all actors to...
 European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU
The Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is undergoing registration with the EMA from March 4...
 MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory
Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina Kaljurand…
 Peskov: Russia ready to welcome France mediation efforts in Nagorno-Karabakh talks
The Kremlin spokesperson…
 Toivo Klaar: Deeply worrying developments continue on Armenia-Azerbaijan state border
In the late hours of July 19 and...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos