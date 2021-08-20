Men in Pakistan sexually assault, grope woman who was shooting TikTok video

Police in Pakistan have opened cases against hundreds of unidentified men after a young woman was sexually assaulted and groped by a crowd of more than 400 men in a park in Lahore as she made a TikTok video, the Guardian reported.
The shocking assault was captured on several videos, which went viral and showed a mob descend on the woman as she was in Lahore’s Greater Iqbal park making a TikTok video with friends. In broad daylight, the men picked up the young woman and tossed her between them, tearing her clothes and assaulting and groping her.
The woman registered a case against 300 to 400 unidentified persons with Lahore police, according to the case report. “The crowd pulled me from all sides to such an extent that my clothes were torn. I was hurled in the air. They assaulted me brutally,” the woman said in a statement to the police. She said the crowd also stole her money, earrings, and a phone. The footage prompted a wave of disgust and anger in Pakistan.