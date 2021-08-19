News
Thursday
August 19
News
Azerbaijan troops withdrew from area they occupied on border with Artsakh’s Yeghtsahogh village, mayor says
Azerbaijan troops withdrew from area they occupied on border with Artsakh’s Yeghtsahogh village, mayor says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At around 10am on Thursday, the Azerbaijani troops withdrew from the part they occupied on the border of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Yeghtsahogh village; its mayor, Artak Hakobyan, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The Azerbaijani troops had advanced about 1 km, [but] now they have withdrawn to their base deployed in the cattle farm that used to belong to our community. The village was under direct target from that area where the adversary had advanced; now they have retreated," said the village head.

Hakobyan had told us on Tuesday that a few days ago, the Artsakh Defense Army servicemen were taken out of Yeghtsahogh, whereas Vahram Poghosyan, Adviser to the Artsakh President, had stated that the units of the Defense Army were at their place Yeghtsahogh and there was no problem.

To our question as to whether there are servicemen of the Defense Army on the borders of Yeghtsahogh, the village head said: "There are soldiers of the Defense Army in the village, but our army has withdrawn from that part of the specific front line."

According to the mayor of Yeghtsahogh, Russian border guards monitor—but not around the clock—the area that had passed under the control of Azerbaijan. As per Artak Hakobyan, this monitoring of the Russian border guards shall become permanent within a few days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
