Armenia Security Council Secretary states condition for conclusion of peace treaty with Azerbaijan

We haven’t received any proposal, be it a peace treaty or something else, but our position is the following: a peace treaty can be concluded through a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and this is possible in the framework of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group.

This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said in an interview aired on Armenian Public Television, touching upon the statements of the President of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan is proposing to Armenia to conclude a peace treaty, but the Armenian side isn’t responding to this.

“Recently, the Co-Chairs [of the OSCE Minsk Group] issued a statement. Armenia responded and is ready to negotiate over a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the conflict, and this will be the best peace treaty. This is the path to take, and one of the specifics is the launch of activities for demarcation and delimitation, and Armenia is ready for this. At this moment, Azerbaijan is not ready for this, and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has nothing to do with demarcation and delimitation since they are separate from each other,” Grigoryan said.