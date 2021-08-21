News
Armenia 3rd President congratulates Catholicos of All Armenians on 70th birthday
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians and congratulated him on his 70th birthday, as reported the Office of the Third President of Armenia.

Serzh Sargsyan wished the Supreme Patriarch good health, longevity and success as he accomplishes his pontifical mission for the welfare of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh and for implementation of the goals and wishes of all Armenians around the world.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
