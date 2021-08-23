News
Monday
August 23
251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 251 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 237,885 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, ten more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,762 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,147 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 239, the total respective number so far is 224,493, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,483.

And 5,220 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,489,110 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
