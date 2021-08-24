News
Tuesday
August 24
537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 537 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 238,422 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, six more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,768 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,148 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 226, the total respective number so far is 224,719, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,787.

And 1,495,669 COVID-19 tests have been conducted thus far in Armenia. 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
