Kocharyan, Gevorgyan case: Court puts off consideration of motions to apply to Armenia CC, suspend case

The court considering the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA)—on Tuesday rescheduled the consideration of the motions to apply to the Constitutional Court (CC) and suspend this case.

The motions were submitted by defense lawyers Erik Aleksanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan—and in connection with the incomprehensible situation regarding Gevorgyan's parliamentary immunity.

Presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan stated that the consideration of these motions had been postponed due to the appeal of one-fifth of the MPs in the Constitutional Court, which also testified to the applicability of Article 96 of the Constitution—and which regulates the issue of parliamentary immunity.

The appeal has not been accepted to proceedings yet.

The judge's actions infuriated lawyer Aleksanyan, who accused the judge of evading justice and questioned her objectivity and knowledge of the law. He therefore requested that this court hearing be adjourned in order to prepare the petition.

The court, however, stated that there was no need to adjourn this hearing and that when the petition was ready, the lawyer would submit it.