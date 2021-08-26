Azerbaijan soldier breaks into apartment in Karabakh's Martakert city

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani soldier Jamil Babayev on Wednesday was found in an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.
The same day he was taken to Artsakh National Security Service.
A criminal case has been filed in connection with illegal crossing of the Artsakh state border, threatening to kill the minor residents of the aforesaid apartment, and intelligence-gathering.
Babayev has been detained.
An investigation is underway.