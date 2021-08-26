News
Thursday
August 26
News
Thursday
August 26
Azerbaijan soldier breaks into apartment in Karabakh's Martakert city
Azerbaijan soldier breaks into apartment in Karabakh's Martakert city
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijani soldier Jamil Babayev on Wednesday was found in an apartment in Martakert, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Prosecutor's Office.

The same day he was taken to Artsakh National Security Service.

A criminal case has been filed in connection with illegal crossing of the Artsakh state border, threatening to kill the minor residents of the aforesaid apartment, and intelligence-gathering.

Babayev has been detained.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
