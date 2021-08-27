News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russia, Azerbaijan armed forces clash in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Newspaper: Russia, Azerbaijan armed forces clash in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes. (…) the Azerbaijani side has closed off two important roads in Syunik [Province of Armenia] since yesterday, one of which is an interstate: Armenia-Iran.

And how did the incident start? Yesterday and today, the Baku military have closed off both sections of that road allegedly in response to the stabbing of their soldiers [by Armenians], which the RA MOD denies.

In an interview with Zhoghovurd daily, Russian analyst Modest Kolerov also said that there was information that there was an incident involving Russian and Azerbaijani servicemen. However, there is no official information yet about that and any incident involving Armenians. In any case, the Russian analyst also noted that while the internal situation in Armenia is uneasy, Azerbaijan continues to implement its plans.

Speaking about the fact that the Armenian-Iranian border is at risk, Kolerov noted that the latter [(i.e., Iran)] has welcomed the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and one should not pin hopes on Iran in this regard, at the same time reiterating that Russia is ready to start trilateral talks, and is busy with that now, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Missing soldiers’ families spend night outside Armenia government building
They do not accept the results of DNA tests on the remains of the fallen servicemen…
 Azerbaijan president: We would have suffered great losses if Armenia had not surrendered
“We could have faced difficulties in liberating Kelbajar and Lachin,” Aliyev said…
 WarGonzo: Azerbaijan soldier detained in Karabakh had photographed Russia peacekeepers’ location
He had a smartphone with a large number of photos and videos which show…
 Deputy governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Negotiations on reopening of Goris-Kapan motorway resumed
There were negotiations in the morning, then they stopped, then they resumed in the afternoon…
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: No more statements from Azerbaijan about border demarcation, delimitation
“An attempt was made to create the impression that demarcation and delimitation is an agenda imposed on Armenia,” said the PM…
 3 Armenia villages deprived of their main roads toward outside
Ever since Wednesday night when the Azerbaijani soldiers have closed off the Goris-Kapan motorway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos