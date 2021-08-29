Turkey speaks about normalising relations with Armenia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara can start work on gradual normalization of relations with Armenia if Yerevan refuses from the policy of unilateral accusations, Anadolu reported.

The head of Turkey commented on the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that Yerevan has received some positive signals from Turkey to establish peace in the region and is ready to evaluate them.

The region needs new, constructive approaches, Erdogan says adding that despite the differences in opinions and expectations, it would be a manifestation of responsibility to make sincere efforts to develop good-neighborly relations on a trusting basis.

Recent history should not be a source of hostility, it is necessary to take constructive steps to ensure lasting peace and joint coexistence, the head of state noted.

If Yerevan is ready to move in this direction, Ankara can start work on gradual normalization of relations with Armenia. It is time to make peace and stability permanent and create conditions for economic development and regional cooperation, the Turkish leader added.

Erdogan also said that, proceeding from similar considerations, Azerbaijan also proposed to start negotiations with Armenia on a comprehensive peace agreement.

Thanks to the unification of the entire region, as agreed in the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, new opportunities will appear for the transformation of the South Caucasus. Turkey is ready to work with all parties that want to effectively use this historic opportunity, he continued.

Erdogan recalled Ankara's proposal to create a five-sided platform in the Caucasus with the participation of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Armenia.