Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes

The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—has resumed Tuesday in Yerevan.

The previous court hearing last week was accompanied by a scandal. After Presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan put off the consideration of the motions by defense attorneys Erik Aleksanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan, Aleksanyan had accused the judge of being biased, and asked that the hearing be adjourned so that he could prepare a motion for the recusal of this judge.

But judge Danibekyan had stated that there was no need to adjourn the session, and suggested submitting this motion when it would be ready.

As a result, Erik Aleksanyan had left the courtroom, despite the judge's statement that she does not allow him to leave.

The prosecution, in turn, had stated that these actions of the defense are aimed at preventing the reading of the final part of the indictment.

Taking into account the absence of the aforementioned lawyer, however, the court had adjourned.