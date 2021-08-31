News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case court hearing resumes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The court session on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly—has resumed Tuesday in Yerevan.

The previous court hearing last week was accompanied by a scandal. After Presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan put off the consideration of the motions by defense attorneys Erik Aleksanyan and Hovhannes Khudoyan, Aleksanyan had accused the judge of being biased, and asked that the hearing be adjourned so that he could prepare a motion for the recusal of this judge.

But judge Danibekyan had stated that there was no need to adjourn the session, and suggested submitting this motion when it would be ready.

As a result, Erik Aleksanyan had left the courtroom, despite the judge's statement that she does not allow him to leave.

The prosecution, in turn, had stated that these actions of the defense are aimed at preventing the reading of the final part of the indictment.

Taking into account the absence of the aforementioned lawyer, however, the court had adjourned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-president Kocharyan, former deputy PM Gevorgyan case court hearing not held
Due to power outage…
 No electricity in court where Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM Gevorgyan criminal case is heard
As a result, the holding of today’s court session is uncertain…
 Armenia 2nd president Kocharyan’s lawyer submits to appellate court motion to cancel or reduce bail
Khudoyan recalled that such a motion was submitted also to the court of general jurisdiction…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, MP Gevorgyan case court session is marked by scandal
The next hearing is scheduled for August 31…
 Ex-president: Armenian Prosecutor's Office has not yet apologized to me for illegal imprisonment
"The prosecutor's office has not yet apologized to me for the illegal imprisonment...
 Kocharyan, Gevorgyan case: Court puts off consideration of motions to apply to Armenia CC, suspend case
The court, however, stated that there was no need to adjourn Tuesday’s hearing…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos