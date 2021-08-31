News
524 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 524 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 242,135 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,844 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,155 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 361, the total respective number so far is 227,026, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,110.

And 5,666 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,540,436 such tests have been performed to date.
