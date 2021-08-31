Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs

During Tuesday’s joint news conference in Moscow with visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

"If we clarify, then in the November 9 statement we are talking about the release of prisoners of war.

The Russian President, in his contacts with the President of Azerbaijan and at other levels, calls for the release of everyone without any conditions. This is a considerable way to restore trust which is now lacking, and, of course, an important humanitarian step.

Of course, the final decision [on this matter] does not depend on us [i.e., Russia]. We have supported Armenia's move, which has transferred [to Azerbaijan] a map of minefields [in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]]. We believe that with such steps it is possible to live together on one land and breathe in one air. We contribute to it in every way," Lavrov said.