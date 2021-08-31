News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.12
EUR
583.11
RUB
6.73
Show news feed
Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs
Russia FM calls on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release Armenian POWs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


During Tuesday’s joint news conference in Moscow with visiting Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Azerbaijan to unconditionally release the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs).

"If we clarify, then in the November 9 statement we are talking about the release of prisoners of war.

The Russian President, in his contacts with the President of Azerbaijan and at other levels, calls for the release of everyone without any conditions. This is a considerable way to restore trust which is now lacking, and, of course, an important humanitarian step.

Of course, the final decision [on this matter] does not depend on us [i.e., Russia]. We have supported Armenia's move, which has transferred [to Azerbaijan] a map of minefields [in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)]]. We believe that with such steps it is possible to live together on one land and breathe in one air. We contribute to it in every way," Lavrov said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia’s Lavrov: Rhetoric of both sides of Karabakh conflict needs to be moderated
“We are completely inclined to the documents which our leaders have approved in a trilateral format,” said the FM…
Azerbaijan president: Current course of events shows that Karabakh conflict would never be resolved peacefully
The post-war period, and the actions of international forces show that…
 Officer charged with Azerbaijan’s capturing of 62 Armenia soldiers in Artsakh: They were forces 15 times greater
There was no help; we were left alone…
 Lawyer of Armenia officer accused in 62 Shirak residents’ case: How was connection cut off on day of Azerbaijan attack?
The actual attack on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) villages of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd took place on December 13…
 Iran hopes achieving goal of reopening, unblocking roads will not be disrupted in Armenia’s Syunik Province
Tehran hopes that the disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over general delimitation will be resolved in peaceful atmosphere…
 High-tech minister: Not single centimeter will be handed over from Armenia’s territory
Vahagn Khachatryan spoke on the Azerbaijani military’s closure of some sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos