Friday
September 03
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 34 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 21 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition

A total of 11,695 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,066 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
