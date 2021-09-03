3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 34 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which three new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 21 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say five patients are in severe condition
A total of 11,695 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,066 of them have come back positive.