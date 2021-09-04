621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 621new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 244,602 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health.
Also, 12 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,904 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 522, the total respective number so far is 228,736, and the number of people currently being treated is 9,800.
And 6,664 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,567,094 such tests have been performed to date.