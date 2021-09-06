News
Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev
Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev
Region:World News, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today met in Yerevan with Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The President wished success to the Russian Co-Chair in the new post, emphasizing that Artsakh remains committed to continuing the negotiation process within the OSCE Minsk Group format. Various issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict including the possibility of the Co-Chairs and the visit to the region were discussed during the meeting. President Harutyunyan rated high the Russian peacekeeping mission in the region. Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan and other officials partook in the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
