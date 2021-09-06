Armenia Deputy PM receives EBRD Regional Director for Caucasus

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Suren Papikyan today met with Regional Director for the Caucasus at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Catarina Bjorlin Hansen, who was accompanied by Head of the EBRD Office in Yerevan Dmitry Gvindadze, as reported the press service of the Government of Armenia.
The Deputy Prime Minister attached importance to the close cooperation of the Government of Armenia with the EBRD and set aside the construction of the Kotayk-Gegharkunik landfill as the first of its kind in Armenia and a successful example of cooperation with the EBRD. Papikyan stressed that the development of infrastructures is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and, referring to the new programs to be launched through the European Union’s EUR 2,600,000,000 in assistance, the Deputy Prime Minister underscored the EBRD’s role in the implementation of those programs.
The parties considered the mid-term and long-term priorities of the Government of Armenia and the paths for cooperation with the EBRD. Papikyan stated that development of infrastructures is extremely important for the Armenian government and particularly emphasized the implementation of infrastructure projects in Syunik Province. The Deputy Prime Minister touched upon the significance of construction of the North-South Road Corridor for Armenia and set aside construction of the Sisian-Kajaran sector, along with all its components.
During the meeting, the parties touched upon the modernization of buses in Yerevan, the development of green energy, as well as the construction of reservoirs and landfills.