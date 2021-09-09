News
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the untimely death of Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev, the Armenian government's press service reported.

The message reads as follows, in particular:

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Zinichev, in the line of duty.

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I ask you to convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the family and friends of Yevgeny Zinichev."

Zinichev had died Wednesday during training exercises in the Arctic.
This text available in   Հայերեն
