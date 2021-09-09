Armenia again in EU epidemic ‘red’ zone

YEREVAN. – Armenia is again in the epidemic risk "red" zone of the European Union (EU)—and due to the spread of COVID-19 and the sharp increase in respective cases in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health.
This means that EU entry restrictions can be tightened again for Armenian citizens.
At the beginning of the summer, Armenia was moving from the "red" zone to the "green" in this regard. But in just one month, and due to the rapid spread of the new—Delta—strain, Armenia is again considered an unsafe country from an epidemiological point of view.