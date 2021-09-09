Armenian National Congress political party to run in elections for Council of Elders of Armenia's Goris

Turkish defense minister pledges full support to Azerbaijan

Armenia citizen tries to jump off bridge

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani army's actions are intensive due to impunity

Armenia parliament head meets with Sweden colleague

Police open Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road by force

Human rights defender: Azerbaijanis are creating tension in Armenian society

Armenia President expresses condolences to Russia President

Serbian parliamentary speaker to Armenian counterpart: No alternative to peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Remains of another fallen soldier found during Karabakh search operations

Armenia Ararat Province governor resigns

Armenia defense minister meets with parents of soldiers who went missing during 44-day war

Armenia again in EU epidemic ‘red’ zone

Californian Stepanyan to plead guilty over assault in Turkish restaurant

Armenia ombudsman: Process of returning of captives should not be considered over

Taliban say they will give women place in government

Armenia ruling power MP testifying in court in criminal case on severely beaten army officer

Ombudsman: Housing issue remains one of key ones in Artsakh

Karabakh opposition MP: ‘Projects’ that Armenia authorities are engaged in today are implemented in Artsakh

Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

WSJ: White House to sue Texas over abortion law

UNICEF’s Armenia program document is adopted

Those forcibly displaced from Karabakh’s Azerbaijan-occupied Hadrut protest outside Armenia government building

Armen Sarkissian to Emomali Rahmon: Armenia attaches great importance to strengthening of relations with Tajikistan

2 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin

Armenia villagers block motorway, demand meeting with premier

Trial over death of 18 Armenia soldiers during 44-day war is moved to Yerevan

Hurricane Ida death toll rises to 82 in US

587 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia PM to head for Batumi

EU provides more than $376K to Armenia social businesses

World oil prices fluctuate

Newspaper: Armenia parliament opposition preparing for new battle in upcoming session

Newspaper: Commander of Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh instructs to destroy Azerbaijan equipment

YouTube and Gmail to stop working on millions of devices

Egypt diplomats in Ankara, discuss withdrawal of Turkey troops, mercenaries from Libya

Body of 59-year-old female resident of Yerevan found in front of apartment building

Armenia Parliament Speaker to Polish counterpart: We anticipate partners' political pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenia Parliament Speaker tells Korean counterpart about current stage of Karabakh conflict settlement

Pashinyan: Huge part of conversation with Georgia PM was devoted to agenda to open era of peace and development

"Armenia" bloc issues statement against arrest of fellow MP and doctor Armen Charchyan

Relatives of deceased Armenian servicemen demand annulling decision on holding "vivid celebration" (PHOTOS)

Garibashvili: War in Karabakh was challenge for region, but it will transform into new opportunity

Russian emergency situations minister dies with famous film director whom he was trying to save

Turkey, Egypt agree to continue talks over normalization of ties

Attorney: 12 residents of Armenia's Goris charged with egging PM's car

Arrested mayor of Armenia's Goris to run in elections of local self-government through alliance

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss issues on creation of Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transport corridor

EU may remove Armenia from safe travel list

Armenia official meets with Iranian Babak Copper Company's representatives

Alen Simonyan gives speech at 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments

Armenian and Georgian PMs attach importance to Armenia-Georgia-Bulgaria-Greece-Iran format for cooperation

Attorney: Armenian professor Armen Charchyan's health condition worsens, transferred to medical center

Violinist Sergey Khachatryan performs Armenian music at InClassica International Music Festival in Dubai

Digest: 2 Armenian POWs return to Yerevan from Baku, more on COVID-19 in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of France

EU disapproves of interim Taliban government in Afghanistan

Armenia PM meets with Georgia President

Dollar relatively stable in Armenia

Georgia PM to Armenia's Pashinyan: I congratulate you on convincing victory in elections

Armenia State Supervision Service deputy head resigns, to hold other office

Putin tells Michel about implementation of Nagorno-Karabakh agreements

Armenia premier has private talk with Georgia counterpart

Ombudsman: Some of Azerbaijan border guards on Armenia’s Syunik Province roads are soldiers in changed clothes

Women in Afghanistan may be banned from playing cricket

One of ISIS leaders caught in Libya

Attorney: Azerbaijan continues concealing actual number of Armenian prisoners

Vika Martirosyan: I am glad that generations are growing today and want to become Vika from 'Amaras'

Nearly 12,000 people evacuated due to typhoon in Philippines

Sanctions should be imposed on ruling Aliyev family of Azerbaijan, says Armenia lawyer

Armenia’s Pashinyan arrives in Georgia on official visit

Artsakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan authorities continue ethnic cleansing of Karabakh Armenians

PM: Large-scale colorful celebration will take place at Republic Square in Yerevan on September 21

Armenia’s Gegharkunik has new provincial governor

Ombudsman presents report on torture of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

Armenia ex-president Sargsyan v. MP Sukiasyan lawsuit goes to court

After earthquake in Mexico, one and a half million people left without light

Armenia premier underscores border delimitation, demarcation agenda with Azerbaijan

The Power of One Dram to overcome childhood cancer

Armenia PM: We are ready to talk with Turkey about reopening railway, roads

Oil prices rise slightly

IAEA says Iran increased its reserves of enriched uranium in past 3 months

Indonesia jail fire leaves 40 people killed

USAID director for Armenia says they strive to improve country’s business environment

Armenia defense minister of receives South Caucasus Railway company chief

645 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US Ambassador to Armenia visits Spitak Medical Center, medical equipment worth $770,000 is donated to it

Woman, 43, dies on the spot after being run over by train in Yerevan

Lawyer: Armenia ex-prosecutor general, Investigative Committee former chairman is arrested

US concerned about appointment of some individuals to Afghanistan government

Newspaper: Armenia authorities to be subjected to another test on Artsakh issue

Newspaper: Who are behind case against Armenia Investigative Committee former chair, ex-Prosecutor General?

Pastinfo: Armenia former Prosecutor General, Investigative Committee ex-chief be arrested

Armenia's Alen Simonyan meets with Speaker of House of Representatives of Cyprus

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with UAE's Saqr Ghobash

Members of Republican Party of Armenia meet with Deputy General Secretary of United Russia Party