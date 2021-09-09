Police open Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road by force

Grape growers of Armenia’s Ararat Province today closed off the Yerevan-Yeraskh interstate road again with the demand that grape procurement companies accept all the grapes by paying AMD 150 per kilogram instead of the current AMD 120-130.
A group of residents of several villages closed off the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway’s section leading from Shahumyan village to Taperakan village. Police are negotiating with these protesters to reopen the road, but the villagers refuse to do so. Police eventually opened the interstate road by force.