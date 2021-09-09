Dushanbe to host joint session of FMs and MODs Council and CSTO Committee of Security Councils Secretaries

On September 15, Dushanbe will host the joint session of the Council of Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Member States, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said today
According to her, on September 15, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Dushanbe to participate in the events ahead of the sitting of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe. She added that there will be exchange of opinions on the military-political situation in the CSTO collective security regions, with emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan.